Cleveland Monsters postpone 3 games due to COVID-19

Cleveland Monsters
Cleveland Monsters(Cleveland Monsters)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Monsters confirmed that three games have been postponed due to American Hockey League COVID-19 protocols.

The announcement made by the AHL on Dec. 27 showed the protocols also called for Abbotsford Canucks, Charlotte Checkers, San Diego Gulls, and Texas Stars games to be postponed.

The following Monsters games are postponed:

  • Cleveland at Lehigh Valley scheduled for Dec. 29
  • Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scheduled for Dec. 31
  • Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scheduled for Jan. 1

“All of the affected organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL,” the AHL stated.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

