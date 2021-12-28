2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drive-thru testing site organized by Ohio National Guard, health partners opens in Summit County

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday marks the first day for a Summit County drive-thru testing site led by the Ohio National Guard and local health officials.

Summit County Public Health said the site will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Dec. 28 to Dec. 30.

After Jan. 2, 2022, the free drive-thru site will operate seven days a week from the Summa Health Corporate Office, located at 1077 Gorge Boulevard in Akron. It’s expected to remain operational as needed, depending on the rate of COVID-19 spread in Summit County.

Testing capacity is expected to peak at 300 people per day, the health department said.

The testing is open to everyone who is at least 2 years old, but registration is required for appointment confirmation.

Results from the PCR tests will be provided in two to three days from administration.

According to data compiled by the New York Times from state and local-level health departments, Summit County is among the country’s areas with the highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000.

The Ohio National Guard is collaborating with Akron Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, and Summa Health for the testing resource.

