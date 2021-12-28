2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver leads Ohio troopers on high-speed chase before crashing into school (dash camera video)

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released dash camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a tense chase that eventually ended when the driver crashed into a Loudonville-area elementary school.

The Ohio law enforcement agency said troopers attempted to stop 25-year-old Eduardo Albert Osorio-Samperio in the early morning hours of Dec. 26 for reckless driving.

Osorio-Samperio can be seen in the trooper’s dash camera video swerving across lanes on I-71 before he pulled over. He then sped off in a Dodge Ram pickup truck as the trooper approached.

The high-speed chase lasted for approximately 15 minutes on highways, as well as rural roads, before Osorio-Samperio eventually lost control of the vehicle at an intersection and crashed into McMullen Elementary School in Loudonville.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Maple Heights man was taken to Mansfield Ohio Health Medical Center for serious injuries.

Impairment is a suspected factor in the crash, investigators said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

19 News
Driver leads Ohio troopers on high-speed chase before crashing into school
A serious crash is under investigation on I-90 eastbound.
I-90 reopens after deadly accident involving pedestrian near downtown Cleveland
Case Western Reserve University issues alert after 1 shot in carjacking
1 shot in carjacking, armed robbery near Case Western Reserve University
Travelers walk through the ticket area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights mostly on time, but experts warn COVID-19 could cause problems into 2022