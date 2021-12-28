Driver leads Ohio troopers on high-speed chase before crashing into school (dash camera video)

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released dash camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a tense chase that eventually ended when the driver crashed into a Loudonville-area elementary school.

The Ohio law enforcement agency said troopers attempted to stop 25-year-old Eduardo Albert Osorio-Samperio in the early morning hours of Dec. 26 for reckless driving.

Osorio-Samperio can be seen in the trooper’s dash camera video swerving across lanes on I-71 before he pulled over. He then sped off in a Dodge Ram pickup truck as the trooper approached.

The high-speed chase lasted for approximately 15 minutes on highways, as well as rural roads, before Osorio-Samperio eventually lost control of the vehicle at an intersection and crashed into McMullen Elementary School in Loudonville.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Maple Heights man was taken to Mansfield Ohio Health Medical Center for serious injuries.

Impairment is a suspected factor in the crash, investigators said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.