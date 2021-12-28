2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver suffers minor injures after semi rolls over in Medina

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Fire confirmed a driver walked away with only minor injuries after their semi-truck rolled over on the highway on Monday night.

The crash happened on I-271 southbound under the I-71 overpass on Dec. 27, Medina Fire said.

According to Medina Fire, the semi lost control and struck the guard rail before overturning.

The driver was evaluated at the scene by LST Paramedics but refused further treatment for the minor injuries, according to Medina Fire.

Medina Fire confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Medina Township Police, Montville Township Police, and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on scene.

Medina Fire shared the following photos of the crash scene:

