Emergency crews on the scene of a house explosion in south Toledo

Emergency responders look on at a house explosion on the corner of Western and Eldred in south...
Emergency responders look on at a house explosion on the corner of Western and Eldred in south Toledo Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Numerous first responders are on the scene of a house explosion near Western and Eldred Monday night.

The roads have been blocked off and debris is scattered throughout the area.

This is an active news story. This article will be updated with new information throughout the night.

House explosion on Western and Eldred

Posted by 13abc on Monday, December 27, 2021
House explosion
House explosion(WTVG)

