Emergency crews working deadly crash on I-90 near downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire and EMS are at the scene of a deadly crash on I-90 eastbound near the E. 9th St./Downtown and Ontario St./Orange Ave. exits.

Cleveland EMS confirm a 43-year-old man died.

A deadly crash is under investigation on I-90 eastbound. (WOIO)

A 19 News crew observed two vehicles, a car and a pickup truck, in the far left lane that appeared to be involved in the incident.

The fast lane is blocked to traffic in that area.

Investigators are at the scene of a deadly crash on I-90 in Cleveland. (woio)

