FIRST ALERT DAY: Afternoon winter mix will have a travel impact

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure will develop over southern Illinois by this afternoon. It will track across southern Ohio this evening. A cloudy sky today with high temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. A large shield of rain develops from west to east this afternoon. Temperatures will cool into the 30s as the rain develops. We expect the rain to mix with sleet and snow, mainly along the lakeshore counties. Little or no snow accumulation. It’s all about the timing here. This will be coming during the heart of the late day rush and cause slow travel. Be prepared for slick roads due to the winter mix as you head home. We are forecasting a solid half inch of rain with this system. We are going with an evening winter mix changing to a drizzle by 10:00 p.m. Overnight temperatures drop into the 30s. It’s a cloudy sky tomorrow and dry. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.