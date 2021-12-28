2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Strongsville priest convicted of sex crimes against juveniles dismissed from the clerical state

Robert McWilliams (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former priest who was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of numerous sex crimes involving children has officially been dismissed from the clerical state.

Robert McWilliams is permanently no longer able to function anywhere as a priest, according to the Diocese of Cleveland.

The dismissal is a penalty imposed directly by Pope Francis and there is no possible appeal.

McWilliams was sentenced on Nov. 9 in Akron Federal Court.

He was taken into custody on Dec. 5, 2019 at his Strongsville church, St. Joseph.

McWilliams was also affiliated with St. Helen’s in Geauga County.

Statement from the Diocese of Cleveland:

“We continue, as a family of faith, to offer prayers and support for his victims and for all those impacted by his reprehensible actions. We ask our loving Father to heal any and all wounds they have suffered.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

