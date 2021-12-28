2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free COVID-19 testing in Portage County

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials will be conducting free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Weds. Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30.

The testing will be done at The New Center at NEOMED at 4209 State Route 44 in Rootstown from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

⚠️PCHD does NOT have any home test kits available. We will not be getting anymore this week. We will post on our social...

Posted by Portage County Health District on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

This is a walk-in testing site and no appointments are needed; however, you can register ahead of time for a quicker appointment.

Click here to register.


