Free COVID-19 testing in Portage County
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials will be conducting free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Weds. Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30.
The testing will be done at The New Center at NEOMED at 4209 State Route 44 in Rootstown from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
This is a walk-in testing site and no appointments are needed; however, you can register ahead of time for a quicker appointment.
