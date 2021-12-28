Incredibly rare photo shows five bobcats together in southern Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WXIX) - A recent photo shared by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources captures five bobcats in the frame.

The picture was taken on Christmas Eve in Warren Township, Washington County.

It’s rare enough to see one bobcat in the wild, according to ODNR, who describes the animal as “elusive” and largely nocturnal as well as solitary.

The cats establish individual ranges that only occasionally overlap with the ranges of other bobcats. They avoid each other by marking their territories. Encounters that occur are usually physical and aggressive around breeding season.

Seeing five bobcats together—and getting a photo of them—is essentially unheard of.

But it could start becoming a bit more common.

Bobcats are native to Ohio. They were more prevalent before the state was settled in the 19th century but began to repopulate in the mid-1900s.

“Since then,” ODNR writes, “this cat has been sighted more often every year and is returning ‘home’ to Ohio.”

