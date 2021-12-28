2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Incredibly rare photo shows five bobcats together in southern Ohio

Seeing that many bobcats together is essentially unheard of.
ODNR shares rare photo of bobcats traveling together in southern Ohio.
ODNR shares rare photo of bobcats traveling together in southern Ohio.(Bill West | Ohio Department of Natural Resources)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WXIX) - A recent photo shared by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources captures five bobcats in the frame.

The picture was taken on Christmas Eve in Warren Township, Washington County.

It’s rare enough to see one bobcat in the wild, according to ODNR, who describes the animal as “elusive” and largely nocturnal as well as solitary.

The cats establish individual ranges that only occasionally overlap with the ranges of other bobcats. They avoid each other by marking their territories. Encounters that occur are usually physical and aggressive around breeding season.

Seeing five bobcats togetherand getting a photo of themis essentially unheard of.

But it could start becoming a bit more common.

Bobcats are native to Ohio. They were more prevalent before the state was settled in the 19th century but began to repopulate in the mid-1900s.

“Since then,” ODNR writes, “this cat has been sighted more often every year and is returning ‘home’ to Ohio.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is assisted off the court by teammates during the...
Ricky Rubio leaves Tuesday’s game with leg injury; Cleveland Cavaliers await results of MRI
FILE
Ohio’s minimum wage to increase for certain employees at start of 2022
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise applauds The Ohio State University Marching Band for ‘Top Gun’ tribute
Kindred Spirit in Shaker Heights’ Van Aken District permanently closes
Kindred Spirit in Shaker Heights’ Van Aken District permanently closes
Euclid Fire want 2 men seen running from apartment where arson caused $75,000 in damages
Euclid Fire want 2 men seen running from apartment where arson caused $75,000 in damages