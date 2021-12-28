Lake County COVID-19 testing site open on Dec. 29

LAKE COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County health officials will hold a one day drive-through COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

This will be held at the Lake County Fairgrounds at 1301 Mentor Avenue in Painesville.

Health officials said it will open at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m., or until supplies last.

There is no cost for test.

According to health officials, the rapid antigen test will be given and results will be released within 15 minutes.

