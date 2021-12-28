Maple Heights’ 1st Indian police officer saves Christmas for family in need

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights Patrol Officer Harbeen Kaur was a Secret Santa for single mother Shaunte Perry and her five kids.

She met the family when they ran out of gas as their mother completed a door dash order.

“Went to the gas station, I got like one gallon of gas for her, and was able to get her car back to the Sunoco,” Kaur said.

That’s when Kaur decided the family needed her help.

She raised money, took them on a shopping spree at Target, and gave the rest of the money to Perry.

“But I was raised by a single mother, I remember going to work with my mom cause she couldn’t find anybody to watch us and stuff,” she said.

Kaur is the first Indian police officer at the station.

Among her many accomplishments, she hopes people will find this one inspiring so everyone tries to pay it forward this holiday season.

“Five kids are going to remember that they had this positive interaction with a police officer, you know... the youngest one is only eight months old,” Kaur said.

Maple Heights (Officer Harbeen Kaur)

