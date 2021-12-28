Members of Ohio Military Reserve move to Cuyahoga County jail to help during COVID-19 staff shortages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than two dozen members of the Ohio Military Reserve are expected to arrive at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center on Tuesday to assist with staffing as the jail deals with rising COVID-19 cases among both workers and inmates.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement last week, following a request from Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.

Twenty-five troops will be trained to work as corrections officers for 30 days to help current jail employees recover during the most recent COVID-19 surge.

Additional measures that will be implemented at the jail during the staffing shortage include:

Application of CDC-issued COVID-19 guidance

Closing of non-essential staff posts

Expediting of hiring staff

Reducing visitations

Prioritizing individuals who are a threat to public safety

The Ohio Military Reserve assisted other state prisons throughout 2021 as those facilities struggled with separate COVID-19 outbreaks.

