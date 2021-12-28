2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Members of Ohio Military Reserve move to Cuyahoga County jail to help during COVID-19 staff shortages

Cuyahoga County Jail
Cuyahoga County Jail
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than two dozen members of the Ohio Military Reserve are expected to arrive at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center on Tuesday to assist with staffing as the jail deals with rising COVID-19 cases among both workers and inmates.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement last week, following a request from Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.

Twenty-five troops will be trained to work as corrections officers for 30 days to help current jail employees recover during the most recent COVID-19 surge.

Additional measures that will be implemented at the jail during the staffing shortage include:

  • Application of CDC-issued COVID-19 guidance
  • Closing of non-essential staff posts
  • Expediting of hiring staff
  • Reducing visitations
  • Prioritizing individuals who are a threat to public safety

The Ohio Military Reserve assisted other state prisons throughout 2021 as those facilities struggled with separate COVID-19 outbreaks.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

FILE
Drive-thru testing site organized by Ohio National Guard, health partners opens in Summit County
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
More kids being hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19
Travelers walk through the ticket area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights mostly on time, but experts warn COVID-19 could cause problems into 2022
Cleveland Monsters
Cleveland Monsters postpone 3 games due to COVID-19