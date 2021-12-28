NBA icon criticizes LeBron James for COVID-19 social media post: ‘A blow to his worthy legacy’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James is facing some backlash for a recent social media meme he shared on Instagram seemingly comparing COVID-19 with the common cold and the flu.

“Help me out folks,” is the caption James used for the Christmas Eve post that was shared to his 106 million Instagram followers.

Hall of famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was one to speak out against James’ post, calling it “a blow to his worthy legacy,” by citing various studies and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data that highlights racial inequalities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The meme’s implication is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s been presented in the press. Well, since he asked, let me help him out by explaining the difference—and how knowing that difference might save lives, especially in the Black community,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote in an online newsletter.

Abdul-Jabbar praised James for his work off the court within the African-American community with regards to police brutality, but said he would also like to see the Northeast Ohio native use his platforms to address vaccine hesitancy, particularly among Blacks.

“One way to help the Black community to overcome their hesitancy and save lives is for prominent Black celebrities and influencers to continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and their boosters,” Abdul-Jabbar added.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.