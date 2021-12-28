ODOT crew patching potholes overnight struck by vehicle on I-480
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew making repairs to potholes overnight was struck by a vehicle along I-480.
The incident was reported on the interstate near the Lee Road interchange.
Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of the crash because the vehicle hit the truck’s impact attenuator, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
“It is up to you, the motoring public, to keep highway workers safe,” the state roadway agency said on social media.
