ODOT crew patching potholes overnight struck by vehicle on I-480

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew making repairs to potholes overnight was struck by a vehicle along I-480.

The incident was reported on the interstate near the Lee Road interchange.

Car V ODOT Truck I-480E at the Lee Road Exit. Unknown injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/H20Xt8TM09 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) December 28, 2021

Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of the crash because the vehicle hit the truck’s impact attenuator, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“It is up to you, the motoring public, to keep highway workers safe,” the state roadway agency said on social media.

Last night, a crew out patching potholes was struck on I-480. The vehicle hit the truck-mounted attenuator so thankfully no one was hurt.



Please, Move Over & Slow Down when you see vehicles with flashing lights. It is up to you, the motoring public, to keep highway workers safe. pic.twitter.com/ji52w3RHIr — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.