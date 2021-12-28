Some Lorain apartment residents frustrated with trash not being picked up

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Several residents living in the Graystone Apartment complex in the 1600 block of East 29th Street voiced concern about trash piling up at a dumpster behind their building.

Mike Hikade called 19 News and said that he has been caught in a phone loop when trying to contact the management company, City Hall, and the Lorain County Health Department.

Hikade said he reached out to 19 News in hopes of getting some attention to the problem.

According to Hikade, the dumpster is almost always full and that the bulk trash on the outside of it is rarely if ever picked up.

City Hall was closed and no return calls from the management company.

The Lorain County Health Department did return our call and looking into ways of getting the trash removed.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.