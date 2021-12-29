4 armed carjackings within 8 days in Little Italy neighborhood reported to Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released additional information for four separate carjackings that were reported within 10 days near the city’s Little Italy neighborhood.

The incidents occurred between the dates of Dec. 19 and Dec. 27.

According to separate reports from the Cleveland Division of Police:

The first incident was reported on Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mayfield Road and East 125th Street.

Officers responded and met a 20-year-old woman who said she was robbed at gunpoint of her 2015 Audi Q3.

According to the report, the woman parked her car in an underground parking garage at her apartment building. She was approached by a male suspect who was wearing a pink ski mask and a black hooded-sweatshirt with cartoon characters on it as she walked to the garage stairwell.

The suspect then brandished a gun, pointing it at her stomach. According to police, the victim handed over her car keys and her purse, which contained her debit cards.

The report states that the woman ran away after the suspect threatened her to not call the police because he knows where she lives.

Police said the suspect drove away from the garage in the victim’s Audi. Investigators were eventually able to locate the vehicle using the key tracking system parked along Woodland Avenue.

According to Cleveland police, the second incident was reported on Dec. 21 at approximately 9 p.m. near the intersection of Murray Hill Road and Fairview Avenue, less than a quarter-mile from the first incident.

A 21-year-old Cleveland woman told police she was sitting inside her vehicle near the Murray Hill Road intersection when a male suspect approached, opened the door of her 2015 Mercedes-Benz 250 ELA, and demanded her at gunpoint to get out.

The woman exited her vehicle and the suspect drove off in the stolen car.

Police said the victim described the suspect as a young African-American male who was around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build and dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue hooded-sweatshirt and black jeans at the time of the crime.

Another male was with the armed suspect, but the victim couldn’t provide a description.

While taking information on the report, Cleveland police said officers from the Euclid department said they recovered the stolen Mercedes-Benz near East 162nd Street and Holmes Avenue about an hour after it was originally taken.

Euclid police said they were involved in a pursuit of a white Mercedes-Benz when they noticed a black car matching the description of the stolen vehicle suspiciously following behind the chase.

The white car crashed on East 157th Street and the stolen black Mercedes-Benz nearby.

The Cleveland Division of Police report states that the third incident occurred on Christmas night just after 11 p.m. on Random Road near Paul Avenue.

The victim, identified as a 27-year-old woman from Cleveland, told police she was approached by a male suspect with a large handgun who demanded her keys after exiting from her parked 2017 black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police said the woman took her house keys, but turned the one to the car over to the suspect before she left.

The victim said she was approached by the suspect again, who asked her how to start the car, which requires the push-start mode.

According to the report, the victim described the suspect as an African-American male in his early to mid-teens. He was around 5 feet 4 inches tall with an average build, wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt.

According to police the suspect’s description matches with a known juvenile offender, but he was not located.

The stolen Jeep was located the following day.

Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood are believed to have captured the incident on video, police said.

The most recent incident occurred on Random Road near Mayfield Road on Dec. 27 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

A 22-year-old Willowick woman told police that she was approached by an armed suspect as she took groceries out of her car.

According to police, the woman initially handed her keys over to the suspect, but she didn’t believe that the gun was real, so she attempted to grab them back. That’s when the suspect shot the victim twice in the upper body.

The suspect was able to escape in the victim’s black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta while an off-duty Cleveland Heights police officer rendered aid.

One witness described to police that the suspect looked like he was a African-American male between 12 and 16 years old, who was around 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighed approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing all red at the time.

Three different videos of the suspect walking around the area were eventually located by police.

Detectives checked multiple areas where they believed the car could have been dumped, but it was not located.

All four incidents occurred approximately one to two blocks from each other.

As of Wednesday morning, it’s not believed that Cleveland police have made any arrests in the four incidents.

