57-year-old Cleveland man found murdered in garage on city’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the murder of a 57-year-old man found murdered in a garage on the city’s West side Sunday evening.

Chris Dong Vo was found inside a home in the 13900 block of Lakewood Heights Boulevard at 7:09 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to police.

Officers were called to the home after a passerby saw blood coming from under the garage door.

When officers arrived at the home, they entered through an unlocked door and found the victim on the floor of the garage in a large amount of blood.

Dong Vo was pronounced dead at the scene.

;Police believe he was last seen alive on Dec. 24.

Two people have been arrested, but charges have not yet been filed.

