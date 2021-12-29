All CMSD schools going back to remote learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in our area, all Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) schools will be remote for at least the first week of January.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: Because of the dramatic increase of positive COVID cases in @CityofCleveland, all @CLEMetroSchools will implement their remote learning plans for the week of January 3-7. Learn more here: https://t.co/Vcinkq03lU — Eric S. Gordon, CEO (@EricGordon_CEO) December 29, 2021

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon made the announcement Wednesday afternoon after consulting with local health officials.

As of now, teachers and students should plan on being remote from Jan. 3 through Jan. 7.

