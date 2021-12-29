All CMSD schools going back to remote learning
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in our area, all Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) schools will be remote for at least the first week of January.
CMSD CEO Eric Gordon made the announcement Wednesday afternoon after consulting with local health officials.
As of now, teachers and students should plan on being remote from Jan. 3 through Jan. 7.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.