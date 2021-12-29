Authorities escort ‘disruptive and disorderly’ teens from Summit Mall

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities from four law enforcement agencies were at Summit Mall after multiple groups of teens were “engaging in disorderly behavior” on Dec. 27, Fairlawn Police confirmed.

Fairlawn Police Lt. Mark Schlegel said the department responded to the mall around 6 p.m. for the incident.

Summit Mall had previously hired deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for added security in response to issues in the past, according to Schlegel.

The groups of teens who “were deemed disruptive and disorderly” were escorted out of the mall, Schlegel stated.

The mall remained open during the disruption as the teens left the property without incident, according to Schlegel.

Schlegel confirmed no arrests were made.

Officers from Bath Police and Copley Township Police departments promptly responded for additional assistance, Schlegel said.

“The collective efforts from all agencies involved resulted in a positive outcome and ensured the safety of all person(s) at Summit Mall,” Schlegel stated.

