2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cavaliers’ Darius Garland out for NBA’s health and safety protocols

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Dec. 28 that Darius Garland entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Consequently, the 21-year-old starting point guard is out for Tuesday’s game versus New Orleans.

Jarrett Allen, Ed Davis, RJ Nembhard, Lamar Stevens, and Dylan Windler are also currently in the protocols.

Evan Mobley was taken out of NBA protocols and put in the Cavs starting lineup on Tuesday.

The Cavs said further updates will be available at an appropriate time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday