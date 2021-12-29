Cavaliers’ Darius Garland out for NBA’s health and safety protocols

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Dec. 28 that Darius Garland entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Consequently, the 21-year-old starting point guard is out for Tuesday’s game versus New Orleans.

Jarrett Allen, Ed Davis, RJ Nembhard, Lamar Stevens, and Dylan Windler are also currently in the protocols.

Evan Mobley was taken out of NBA protocols and put in the Cavs starting lineup on Tuesday.

The Cavs said further updates will be available at an appropriate time.

