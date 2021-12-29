2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio out for season with torn ACL

Rubio was injured during Tuesday’s game against the Pelicans.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is assisted off the court by teammates during the...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is assisted off the court by teammates during the fourth quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(AP)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio has torn his ACL and is out for the rest of the season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Rubio was injured during the Cavs’ Tuesday night loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. The team said that “further examination of the injury postgame and a MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Rubio will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season and his status will be updated as appropriate”.

Rubio tore the same ACL back in 2012.

The guard is set to become a free agent next year and has been with the Cavs since August when he was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

