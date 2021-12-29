2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic postpones non-urgent surgeries due to high volume of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic announced on Dec. 28 that postponements to select surgeries will be made as the system’s Ohio hospitals continue to see high volumes of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

All non-urgent outpatient and ambulatory surgeries at their Ohio hospitals will be postponed from Jan. 3-14, 2022, the Cleveland Clinic said.

The Cleveland Clinic said that this does not include their ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) or their ambulatory endoscopy centers (AECs) at this time.

Non-urgent inpatient surgeries requiring a hospital bed at their Ohio hospitals will also be postponed from Jan. 3-14, 2022, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic shared the following statement:

“It is important to understand that our hospitals and emergency departments remain open to care for our community. Essential and urgent surgeries, as well as cancer, pediatric and transplantation surgeries will continue to be scheduled during this time period. We will continue to evaluate our scheduled surgical patients as the pandemic continues.

We continue to urge our communities to take precautions and receive their COVID-19 vaccine, as the majority of our patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

