2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases within Horizon League prompts change to Cleveland State men’s basketball schedule

Source: Cleveland State University
Source: Cleveland State University(Cleveland State University)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland State University Vikings will now host Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Wolstein Center after the Horizon League announced changes to Thursday’s men’s basketball schedule.

Vikings Athletics confirmed admission for this game is free.

This announcement comes after the University of Illinois at Chicago and Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis had positive COVID-19 tests within the tier I individuals, according to Horizon League.

The positive cases lead to UIC’s and IUPUI’s games slated for Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 being canceled.

“The matchup between Cleveland State and Purdue Fort Wayne is aligned with the League’s intent to allow healthy teams to compete, including pairing opponents that may play more than twice during the regular season,” Horizon League stated.

The following statement was also made in the announcement

“Horizon League policy, vetted by multiple membership groups and approved by the Horizon League Council, states that contests that are canceled due to COVID-19 are to be considered forfeits unless deemed a no contest by the Commissioner. League policy authorizes the Commissioner to deem a cancellation a no-contest when the involved institution can demonstrate that extraordinary circumstances led to the cancellation. Given the surge in positive cases due to the Omicron variant, the Council agreed that a high volume of breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals is considered extraordinary.

UIC and IUPUI sought to deem missed competition December 30 and January 1 no contests since both teams were unable to field teams due to breakthrough cases among vaccinated student-athletes. Commissioner Julie Roe Lach granted the requested relief noting that both teams satisfied the extraordinary standard.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

police look into post football game fight between Baldwin Wallace and John Carroll
Baldwin Wallace, John Carroll football brawl injures player, fan
"Top Gun" performance from the "TBDBITL"
Ohio State University Marching Band stuns with ‘Top Gun’ halftime performance (video)
** FILE ** Ohio State's Ivan Douglas (53) blocks against Penn State for quarterback Craig...
Former Ohio State University champion dies following fight with COVID-19, ex-teammates announce
Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, front, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J....
#3 Ohio State Upset by #12 Oregon 35-28