Euclid Fire want 2 men seen running from apartment where arson caused $75,000 in damages
Euclid Fire want 2 men seen running from apartment where arson caused $75,000 in damages(Euclid Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An arson investigation is underway for a blaze that caused about $75,000 in damages to an apartment, and the Euclid Fire Department said investigators need the community to help identify two men surveillance footage tied to the scene who may have information.

EFD said it was dispatched to 27100 Sidney Dr. for reports of a fire inside an apartment at 10:02 p.m. on Dec. 27.

According to EFD, the first unit arrived at 10:09 p.m. to find a strong odor of burning in the area. but nothing showed from outside the building.

Crews investigated and found heavy smoke and moderate heat conditions inside Apartment 116, EFD described.

“The fire had mostly burned itself out, but not before it had consumed the stairwell and second-floor hallway, EFD explained. “The fire grew in intensity until it ran out of oxygen to sustain burning and entered a decay stage.”

The fire was declared to be under control by EFD at 10:27 pm.

EFD said surveillance footage showed young adults entering and exiting the involved apartment hours before the fire.

Moments prior to the fire, additional surveillance showed people walking away from that same apartment, EFD said.

According to EFD, fire investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set on the stairwell to the second floor.

Property records indicated the apartment was vacant, but firefighters found it was unsecured with no signs of forced entry, EFD said.

EFD confirmed there were no injuries.

However, the fire caused “significant” damage to the second floor and left the first floor with heat and smoke damage, according to EFD.

A fire sprinkler that was remote from the area of origin activated in the kitchen due to the elevated smoke temperatures, which were likely above 300 degrees Fahrenheit, EDF explained.

EFD said the flames, smoke, and heat caused an estimated $75,000 in damages and repair costs.

Take a close look at the photos below are of the two young men shared by Euclid Fire, who said were seen running from the apartment earlier in the day and may know something about the fire:

Euclid Fire want 2 men seen running from apartment where arson caused $75,000 in damages(Euclid Fire Department)
Euclid Fire want 2 men seen running from apartment where arson caused $75,000 in damages(Euclid Fire Department)

Call the EFD Fire Prevention Bureau at 216-289-8425 if you have any information on this fire.

A $5,000 reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

