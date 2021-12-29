Gov. DeWine provides update on Ohio National Guard at Ohio hospitals
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update Wednesday afternoon on Ohio National Guard members helping out at Ohio hospitals due to staffing issues.
More than 1,000 Ohio National Guard members arrived at hospitals on Monday, Dec. 27.
Here in the Cleveland area, 150 guard members are assisting staff at several local hospitals.
