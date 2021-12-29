2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake County Sheriff: COVID-19 testing site at the fairgrounds is closing

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST
LAKE COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - The COVID-19 testing site at the Lake County Fairgrounds closed around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The one day drive-thru site opened at 10 a.m. and was expected to remain open until 3 p.m.

COVID TESTING AT THE FAIRGROUNDS WILL BE SHUTTING DOWN. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE FAIRGROUNDS IN HOPES OF RECEIVING A...

Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said all the tests have been accounted for and you will be turned away if you are not already registered.

