Lake County Sheriff: COVID-19 testing site at the fairgrounds is closing
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - The COVID-19 testing site at the Lake County Fairgrounds closed around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The one day drive-thru site opened at 10 a.m. and was expected to remain open until 3 p.m.
Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said all the tests have been accounted for and you will be turned away if you are not already registered.
