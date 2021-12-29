Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Summit County
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for a man considered “armed and dangerous” after he robbed a gas station at gunpoint Tuesday morning.
Akron police said the robber walked into the Circle K in the 400 block of W. Market Street around 7 a.m., acted as if he was going to make a purchase and then pulled out a gun.
The suspect fled after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
Akron police said he is described as a Black man wearing a mask, a grey hoodie, black hat and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.