Man who was fatally struck while outside of car on I-90 identified by Cuyahoga County medical examiner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said 43-year-old Darryl Young died at the scene after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning along I-90.

Crash investigators said Young was originally involved in a crash on I-90 east near downtown Cleveland just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Young exited his crashed car and began walking in an interstate travel lane. That is when he was struck by a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by a 57-year-old man, according to Cleveland police.

According to the medical examiner, Young was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Cleveland police said the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.