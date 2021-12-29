2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man who was fatally struck while outside of car on I-90 identified by Cuyahoga County medical examiner

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said 43-year-old Darryl Young died at the scene after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning along I-90.

Crash investigators said Young was originally involved in a crash on I-90 east near downtown Cleveland just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Young exited his crashed car and began walking in an interstate travel lane. That is when he was struck by a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by a 57-year-old man, according to Cleveland police.

According to the medical examiner, Young was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Cleveland police said the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

19 News
South Euclid residents want to shed light on safety issues because of dark streets
19 News
Homicide suspected in death of 36-year-old Cleveland woman, medical examiner says
19 News
Homicide suspected in death of 36-year-old Cleveland woman, medical examiner says
A neighborhood at Monticello Boulevard and Trebisky Road say, "Let there be lights!"
South Euclid residents want to shed light on safety issues because of dark streets