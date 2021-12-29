2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal temperatures the next few days with little or no sunshine

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pattern we are dealing with right now is one that has abundant low level moisture and little or no mixing going on in the atmosphere. This means the wind is fairly light. It will be difficult to get rid of the low cloud cover the rest of the week. Cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the 40s. Overnight temperatures slip into the 30s. A disturbance rolls through early tomorrow morning bringing a wave of light rain. The rest of the day tomorrow will feature clouds with areas of drizzle. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s. It’ll be a warm New Year’s Eve this year. Cloudy sky with high temperatures in the 50s. Looks like some rain will be arriving late Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 12/28/2021
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 12/28/2021
19
First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday afternoon wintry mix to impact evening commute
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Tuesday afternoon wintry mix to make roads slick; 19 First Alert Weather Day