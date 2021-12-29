Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal temperatures the next few days with little or no sunshine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pattern we are dealing with right now is one that has abundant low level moisture and little or no mixing going on in the atmosphere. This means the wind is fairly light. It will be difficult to get rid of the low cloud cover the rest of the week. Cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the 40s. Overnight temperatures slip into the 30s. A disturbance rolls through early tomorrow morning bringing a wave of light rain. The rest of the day tomorrow will feature clouds with areas of drizzle. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s. It’ll be a warm New Year’s Eve this year. Cloudy sky with high temperatures in the 50s. Looks like some rain will be arriving late Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.