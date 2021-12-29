Northeast Ohio weather: Somewhat gloomy but warmer-than-average through Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a dreary start to the work week, clouds will linger through Sunday.

Occasional rain showers will be in the area from late tonight through Friday evening.

The most widespread rain will arrive on Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Temperatures will remain above normal.

Expect highs in the 40s on Thursday, and around 50 degrees Friday and Saturday.

“Normal” highs for this time of the year are in the 30s.

Rain will change to snow on Saturday evening.

Expect scattered light snow showers and gusty winds during the day Sunday.

