Northeast Ohio weather: Somewhat gloomy but warmer-than-average through Saturday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a dreary start to the work week, clouds will linger through Sunday.

Occasional rain showers will be in the area from late tonight through Friday evening.

The most widespread rain will arrive on Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Temperatures will remain above normal.

Expect highs in the 40s on Thursday, and around 50 degrees Friday and Saturday.

“Normal” highs for this time of the year are in the 30s.

Rain will change to snow on Saturday evening.

Expect scattered light snow showers and gusty winds during the day Sunday.

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer than normal temps over next few days with little or no sunshine

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving 'right' treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

19 First Alert Forecast - 12/28/2021
19 First Alert Forecast - 12/28/2021