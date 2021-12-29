Ricky Rubio leaves Tuesday’s game with leg injury; Cleveland Cavaliers await results of MRI
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a gut-wrenching scene in the closing minutes of Tuesday night’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Point guard Ricky Rubio fell to the court and clutched his left leg after a fourth-quarter drive. He was helped off the court by his teammates, unable to put any pressure on his injured leg.
It’s unclear at this time how severe Tuesday night’s injury is, but Rubio did tear his ACL in the same leg at the start of his NBA career nearly a decade ago.
Results of additional testing are expected on Wednesday.
Rubio got the start in place of Darius Garland, who entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols before Tuesday’s game. The veteran guard has been a critical part to Cleveland’s early-season success.
The 20-win Cavaliers team ended up falling to the Pelicans 108-104. They face the Wizards in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
