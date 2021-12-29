Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse requires masks for all events through Jan. 31

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will require all fans ages two and over to wear a mask for all events, including Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters games.

The requirement goes into effect starting Dec. 31 when the Cavs take on the Atlanta Hawks.

The mask must cover both your mouth and nose and be worn inside the venue and while seating in your seat unless you are actively eating or drinking.

Bandanas, masks with valves or vents, and neck gaiters will not be permitted because they do not meet health and safety standards.

Guests who do not have an approved mask at the time of entry will be provided one at no cost.

This mask requirement at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled to be in effect through Jan. 31, 2022.

“The decision to implement the requirement is a result of continued monitoring of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County and throughout the country in conjunction with close consultation with local health experts,” Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse stated.

In addition to this mask requirement, individual outside event promoters may require further health and safety protocols at their discretion, such as proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.

Ticketed guests will receive an email outlining the specific health and safety protocols for the event they are attending.

These protocols will also be posted on each show’s designated event page at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

