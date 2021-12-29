2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse requires masks for all events through Jan. 31

2021 Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame induction will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse(tcw-woio)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will require all fans ages two and over to wear a mask for all events, including Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters games.

The requirement goes into effect starting Dec. 31 when the Cavs take on the Atlanta Hawks.

The mask must cover both your mouth and nose and be worn inside the venue and while seating in your seat unless you are actively eating or drinking.

Bandanas, masks with valves or vents, and neck gaiters will not be permitted because they do not meet health and safety standards.

Guests who do not have an approved mask at the time of entry will be provided one at no cost.

This mask requirement at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled to be in effect through Jan. 31, 2022.

“The decision to implement the requirement is a result of continued monitoring of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County and throughout the country in conjunction with close consultation with local health experts,” Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse stated.

In addition to this mask requirement, individual outside event promoters may require further health and safety protocols at their discretion, such as proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.

Ticketed guests will receive an email outlining the specific health and safety protocols for the event they are attending.

These protocols will also be posted on each show’s designated event page at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Ohio National Guard members arriving at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Emergency...
Gov. DeWine provides update on Ohio National Guard at Ohio hospitals
South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools go back to remote learning
FILE
Ohio reports 20,320 new COVID-19 cases
All CMSD schools going back to remote learning