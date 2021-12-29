South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools go back to remote learning

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools announced recently they would return to remote learning when school resumes in January due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

According to their website, teachers and students will work remotely the week of Jan 10.

In person learning is expected to resume on Jan. 18, but school officials said that could be extended.

The district will provide meals for students during the remote learning period.

Athletics will continue to schedule competitions; however, fans may be limited.

