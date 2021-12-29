South Euclid residents want to shed light on safety issues because of dark streets

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents at Monticello Boulevard and Trebisky Road on the South Euclid-Richmond Heights border say the neighborhood has been dark for months with multiple street lights out.

“It’s completely dark at night,” said Isaiah Simmons, who lives on Monticello. “This is a high traffic area, people walk up and down the street all night.”

And for neighbors like Simmons and Holz, it’s about safety.

“People will do things when it’s, what, dark, and knowing that someone broke into my vehicle out here,” said Simmons. “It’s a big deal.”

“Safety is the No. 1 key for me, me and my family,” continues Simmons. “My wife has complained about it, my wife comes home at night and if I’m not around, at least I want her to be able to see to get into the house through the front door. So it’s important for us.”

Simmons says he’s contacted the city of South Euclid, Cleveland Public Power, and FirstEnergy, with no one able to shed any light on the problem

“I don’t understand why they can’t come out here and fix these lights,” said Simmons. “At least if we have light out here maybe it can reflect on something and we can see what’s going on, but we can’t see anything.”

Simmons believes it’s FirstEnergy’s responsibility to fix the problem and there is a damaged transformer at the intersection.

We’ve reached out to South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo to see if she can help.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.