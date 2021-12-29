2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

South Euclid residents want to shed light on safety issues because of dark streets

Complaints on Monticello about street lights out for months
A neighborhood at Monticello Boulevard and Trebisky Road say, "Let there be lights!"
A neighborhood at Monticello Boulevard and Trebisky Road say, "Let there be lights!"(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents at Monticello Boulevard and Trebisky Road on the South Euclid-Richmond Heights border say the neighborhood has been dark for months with multiple street lights out.

“It’s completely dark at night,” said Isaiah Simmons, who lives on Monticello. “This is a high traffic area, people walk up and down the street all night.”

And for neighbors like Simmons and Holz, it’s about safety.

“People will do things when it’s, what, dark, and knowing that someone broke into my vehicle out here,” said Simmons. “It’s a big deal.”

“Safety is the No. 1 key for me, me and my family,” continues Simmons. “My wife has complained about it, my wife comes home at night and if I’m not around, at least I want her to be able to see to get into the house through the front door. So it’s important for us.”

Simmons says he’s contacted the city of South Euclid, Cleveland Public Power, and FirstEnergy, with no one able to shed any light on the problem

“I don’t understand why they can’t come out here and fix these lights,” said Simmons. “At least if we have light out here maybe it can reflect on something and we can see what’s going on, but we can’t see anything.”

Simmons believes it’s FirstEnergy’s responsibility to fix the problem and there is a damaged transformer at the intersection.

We’ve reached out to South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo to see if she can help.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

19 News
South Euclid residents want to shed light on safety issues because of dark streets
19 News
Homicide suspected in death of 36-year-old Cleveland woman, medical examiner says
19 News
Homicide suspected in death of 36-year-old Cleveland woman, medical examiner says
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is assisted off the court by teammates during the...
Ricky Rubio leaves Tuesday’s game with leg injury; Cleveland Cavaliers await results of MRI