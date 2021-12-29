2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County man arrested for attempted murder after a shooting inside a home

Danny McConnell (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 47-year-old man was shot twice inside a Bethlehem Township home Wednesday morning.

Stark County Sheriff deputies said the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Hudson Drive SW around 6:37 a.m.

The victim, whose name is not being released, is being treated at Aultman Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested Danny McConnell, 56, of Canton, shortly after the shooting.

McConnell is charged with attempt to commit aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

Deputies said the incident remains under investigation, but the two men knew each other.

McConnell is now locked up in the Stark County Jail.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937.

