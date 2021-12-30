2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Police looking for help identifying the men responsible for a December theft

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact Akron PD immediately.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are hoping the public can help find the people responsible for a December 5th theft.

According to police, rent checks were stolen from an apartment management office at 1337 Massillon Road in Akron. The males were sees on camera leaving in a white pickup truck.

This white pickup was used in a theft in Akron on December 5th.
This white pickup was used in a theft in Akron on December 5th.(AKRON PD)

If you have any information about this crime, or can identify the suspects, please contact Akron Police Detective Troy Looney at 330-375-2600 or at tlooney@akronohio.gov; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).  You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox. .  If you see the suspects, do not approach; call 911.

Help APD Identify Theft Suspects (21-159764). On December 5, 2021, the pictured males stole rent checks from the...

Posted by Akron Police Department on Thursday, December 30, 2021

