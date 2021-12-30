Baker Mayfield addresses death threats his wife claimed he received following Cleveland Browns’ loss to Packers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, spoke out on social media recently, claiming that he received death threats following the Cleveland Browns’ recent loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, revealed on her Instagram story that the Browns quarterback has received death threats. — FanSided (@FanSided) December 29, 2021

The Browns quarterback addressed the issue while speaking with the media on Thursday, calling those responsible “keyboard warriors who make empty threats.”

Here is a transcript of his full response:

“It is hard for me to say not to listen to it because I have quite a bit of experience of hearing a lot of opinions on the outside coming in. It is hard when it comes down to somebody that you love and you care about. She is not able to change any of the outcomes to the game at all. It is just one of those things that we are just in a world today and society that there are a lot of keyboard warriors who make empty threats and things like that, which it is quite honestly ignorant when they go after people who are not directly involved in football. When you talk about taking your own life, killing somebody or all of that, that to me is ignorance, but I try not to listen to it because those are not the people who I would listen to whether it was good or bad regardless. It is tough to tell your loved ones and your family not to defend you and look into that stuff. That is just human nature. You have to take it one day at a time and realize that your priorities, your family members and the people who truly matter to you, those are the opinions you need to listen to. It is one of those things that it has blown up to be a much bigger deal on the outside, and it is not like it is anything new for us.”

Mayfield said neither team security nor local law enforcement have been involved with the threats at this point.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was also asked about the threats directed at the Browns quarterback.

“People can and do say some crazy things out there,” the coach said. “If it rises to the level of that, certainly, we can help address those type of things.”

The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.