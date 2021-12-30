2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Beloved local hairdresser murdered

By Harry Boomer
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house(WOIO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 57-year-old Chris Dong Vo was last seen alive on Christmas Eve.

His body was discovered in the garage of his home on Lakewood Heights Blvd and West 139th Street on the Cleveland/Lakewood border.

Vo was found dead the day after Christmas
Vo was found dead the day after Christmas(WOIO)

A passerby noticed blood running from underneath the garage door and called the police.

They did a wellness check on Vo the day after Christmas and found him lying in a pool of blood in his garage.

He had been shot and stabbed.

Cleveland Police have arrested two people, but have not released their names or charges yet.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Beloved local hairdresser murdered
Beloved local hairdresser murdered, shot and stabbed
Hospital prepared for possible surge in pediatric COVID hospitalizations
Case Western Reserve University student Katherine Ives recalls the terrifying encounter she had...
Little Italy carjacking victim speaks out
Hospital prepared for possible surge in pediatric COVID hospitalizations
Hospital prepared for possible surge in pediatric COVID hospitalizations