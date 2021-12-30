Beloved local hairdresser murdered

Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house (WOIO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 57-year-old Chris Dong Vo was last seen alive on Christmas Eve.

His body was discovered in the garage of his home on Lakewood Heights Blvd and West 139th Street on the Cleveland/Lakewood border.

Vo was found dead the day after Christmas (WOIO)

A passerby noticed blood running from underneath the garage door and called the police.

They did a wellness check on Vo the day after Christmas and found him lying in a pool of blood in his garage.

He had been shot and stabbed.

Cleveland Police have arrested two people, but have not released their names or charges yet.

