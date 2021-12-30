Can appointment of senior strategist mean new start for Cleveland’s West Side Market?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a new promise for the new year by the Bibb administration: The appointment of Jessica Trivisonno as new senior strategist to fulfill the lack of leadership at the West Side Market.

Trivisonno most recently served as the economic development director for the Detroit-Shoreway Community Development Corp., focusing on business retention and recruitment.

19 News reported in the past that the market is now showing its age, facing infrastructure issues over the years.

Don Whitaker, from D.W Whitaker Meats, said he’s seeing progress being made.

“Yeah, they are doing a lot of the electrical on downstairs, and it’s a start,” Whitaker said.

But vendor Gregory says he’s hoping to see more action.

“There have been plans made for the market. None of them have been executed,” Gregory said.

Bibb’s administration has added that Trivisonno is charged with fulfilling their campaign promise to support this critical Cleveland asset.

We did reach out to Trivisonno for a comment, but didn’t hear back.

