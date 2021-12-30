Cleveland Browns activate 4 players from COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced changes to their roster Thursday, including the activation of four players from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to a news release, the following players are now available to play:

DT Jordan Elliott (placed on the list Dec. 24)

K Chase McLaughlin (placed on the list Dec. 24)

CB Greg Newsome (placed on the list Dec. 22)

C JC Tretter (placed on the list Dec. 23)

The Cleveland Browns also waived DT Josiah Bronson, according to the release, and K Chris Naggar was released from their practice squad.

