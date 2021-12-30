Cleveland Browns activate 4 players from COVID-19 list
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced changes to their roster Thursday, including the activation of four players from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
According to a news release, the following players are now available to play:
- DT Jordan Elliott (placed on the list Dec. 24)
- K Chase McLaughlin (placed on the list Dec. 24)
- CB Greg Newsome (placed on the list Dec. 22)
- C JC Tretter (placed on the list Dec. 23)
The Cleveland Browns also waived DT Josiah Bronson, according to the release, and K Chris Naggar was released from their practice squad.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.