Cleveland Browns activate 4 players from COVID-19 list

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on after an NFL football game against...
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 16-10. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced changes to their roster Thursday, including the activation of four players from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to a news release, the following players are now available to play:

  • DT Jordan Elliott (placed on the list Dec. 24)
  • K Chase McLaughlin (placed on the list Dec. 24)
  • CB Greg Newsome (placed on the list Dec. 22)
  • C JC Tretter (placed on the list Dec. 23)

The Cleveland Browns also waived DT Josiah Bronson, according to the release, and K Chris Naggar was released from their practice squad.

