Cleveland restaurants safely prepare for New Year’s Eve amid the Omicron Variant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New Year’s Eve is a time when we all want to forget about the past and step into the future.

One thing that isn’t changing is the pandemic, which is why The Restaurant Bett’s is making sure they are prepared for the big night.

Nicole Bakker is from Betts and told 19 News they have safe options including heated socially distanced igloos outside.

You do need to make a reservation for them before coming in.

“We do keep them empty for an hour after, they have windows and doors that will ventilate through, so we sanitize them between seating as well,” she said.

While the restaurants are taking precautions, Cleveland’s Medical Community says you also have a responsibility to stay safe, one that might include getting tested the day before New Year’s Eve.

Dr. Joseph Khabbaza is a Pulmonary and Critical Care physician at the Cleveland Clinic.

He told 19 News wearing a mask is very important even if you’re vaccinated.

“If we’re in a packed indoor setting that does not have ventilation with a lot of unmasked people we don’t know, who are laughing and singing those are all droplet generating things,” he said.

Khabbaza described the current situation at the hospital as gruesome.

He hopes people will be cautious so lives can be saved.

“If you can avoid vulnerable people, elderly family members, anyone that might be immune-compromised,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.