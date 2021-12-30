Hospital prepared for possible surge in pediatric COVID hospitalizations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The current COVID-19 surge is not only impacting adults but children as well.

In fact, according to health professionals at University Hospital, the Delta and Omicron variants are impacting children at a higher rate.

“Not only are kids affected, but sadly children will die,” said Dr. Kenneth Remy.

But why are these variants hitting our kids so hard? Dr. Remy says it’s for a couple of reasons spanning from inconsistent mask policies to RSV popping up unexpectedly.

“And then in the process of all of that going back to school and now moving indoors,” said Remy.

University Hospitals is making sure their pediatric division is ready for a possible surge. They’re ready to shift resources if necessary. And utilize any physicians from all of their locations for treatment and consultations. Despite having staffing shortages of their own.

“Let me debunk a myth,” said Remy “children do get incredibly sick from covid disease and kids do die from covid “.

Dr. Remy is asking that we all continue to get vaccinated, get boosted when needed, and ask questions if we have any in order to keep our children safe.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.