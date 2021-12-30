Juveniles lead Cleveland Heights Police in pursuit in Jeep carjacked in Little Italy

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - One out of the four occupants of a Jeep that was carjacked in Little Italy on Christmas is still on the loose after leading officers in a pursuit, Cleveland Heights Police confirmed.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said an alert officer spotted a Jeep Cherokee around 11 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the area of Mayfield and Ivydale that had been reported stolen in a carjacking on Random Road in Cleveland on Dec. 25.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Jeep, but the driver refused to yield and a pursuit ensued, according to Mecklenburg.

Mecklenburg said officers pursued the Jeep until it finally stopped on Lakeshore and Shore Acres in Cleveland.

All four occupants got out of the Jeep and ran off, according to Mecklenburg.

Cleveland Heights Police officers teamed up with Cleveland Police and East Cleveland Police to find and apprehend three of the four occupants, Mecklenburg said.

Mecklenburg said all three who were caught were juveniles - two boys and one girl.

Their ages were not given.

One of the boys had a gun, according to Mecklenburg.

Since the original crime happened in Cleveland, Mecklenburg said the boy with the gun was taken into custody by Cleveland Police officers.

The other boy and the girl were taken to the Cleveland Heights Police Department, Mecklenburg said.

Both of those juveniles were charged with receiving stolen property-motor vehicle and obstructing official business, Mecklenburg confirmed.

Those two juveniles were released to their parents after the County Detention Home denied their acceptance, according to Mecklenburg.

When asked if this case was one of the four carjackings Cleveland Police reported to have happened in Little Italy targeting young women in the past few weeks, Mecklenburg gave the following statement:

“At this time it is not clear if the juveniles that were apprehended were involved in the original carjacking on December 25th. That incident is being investigated by Cleveland PD. We are only charging them for being found in the stolen vehicle.

We are continuing to investigate this incident in conjunction with Cleveland PD.”

19 News also asked Cleveland Police PIO Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia if this was one of the four violent carjackings reported by her division to have happened in that same area within the same time frame.

This was her response:

“I can’t confirm a Cleveland Heights arrest.”

