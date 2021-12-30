Little Italy carjacking victim speaks out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University student Katherine Ives recalls the terrifying encounter she had with her carjacker in Little Italy.

She is one of four victims linked to a recent string of carjackings in Little Italy.

“It was two Sundays ago now. I work in the hospital, I’m a nursing student and so I was staying in Cleveland for a couple of extra days after winter break had started so pretty much everybody was home and I got out of my car and in the stairwell, there was someone who I didn’t recognize,” said Ives.

That guy Ives didn’t recognize asked her how to get out of the building.

The 20-year-old gave him instructions and didn’t think twice about it until he suddenly grabbed her.

“I started walking up the stairs he kind of grabbed my sides. I turned around he had a gun. He said give me your keys, and I did. I handed over everything I had and my wallet was on my keys too and we talked for a couple of minutes he was just asking me questions for my credit card and stuff like that,” said Ives.

After that, the guy took off with her car.

“Thankfully he didn’t take my phone so I was able to run upstairs and call the police,” said Ives.

Little did the suspect know, Ives had an Apple air tag on her key chain that tracked where her car was. This would end up helping the police find her car.

“I could tell the police where he had been like pretty much one or two minutes off,” said Ives.

Ives said she and her friends will be on high alert from now on.

“When I walk through the hallways and things like that it’s still a reminder of what went down and what happened. So I’m excited to get my car back and get life back to normal,” said Ives.

Police are searching for additional suspects linked to these carjackings.

They have made one arrest so far.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.