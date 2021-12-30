Man found in burning Canton home dies, firefighter injured

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died in the hospital after firefighters found him on the floor of a home going up in flames on Dec. 27, the Canton Fire Department confirmed.

CFD said it was sent to the home in the 440 block of Hamilton Avenue NE for the house fire at 3:10 a.m.

The first fire company arrived on scene at 3:18 a.m. and saw a working fire in a one-story house with smoke and fire was showing from the back, CFD described.

Firefighters started attacking the blaze when bystanders told them there were people inside the home, according to CFD.

CFD said crews searched the house and found a man on the floor of the front room.

They got him out of the house, but he was unresponsive and without a pulse.

First responders initiated lifesaving efforts, and medics were able to obtain a pulse, but the victim never regained consciousness, according to CFD.

The victim was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he died later that day, CFD confirmed.

His identity has yet to be released.

Firefighters attacked the blaze inside the home and extinguished the flames.

CFD confirmed one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was determined to have started in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation, CFD said.

Fire investigators estimate the structure sustained $20,350 in damage while $7,100 in property contents were lost.

