Mask mandate to take effect again for students, staff at North Ridgeville schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Masks will be required again within the North Ridgeville City Schools district when students and teachers return from the holiday break.

Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio said reimposing a mask requirement for all students and staff members is part of an effort to keep children in the classroom, instead of resorting to a remote learning model, like some area schools have done already.

The superintendent released the following statement to parents:

“Over the past two years, the District has carefully monitored the COVID-19 pandemic in our schools and community. During this time, we have committed to following relevant data in our decision-making process and have adjusted plans to meet the ever-changing circumstances.

Over the last several weeks, the number of positive student and staff cases have increased throughout the schools, county, state, and nation. Fortunately, despite numerous challenges, the District has been able to remain open following the board approved calendar while many other districts have had to close or move to a modified learning plan. In an effort to remain fully open and following the established calendar, the District will be making a change to its masking guidance when students return to school on January 3, 2022.

Beginning with our January return to school, all students (PK-12) and staff will be required to wear appropriate facial coverings while in all district buildings and on all school-provided transportation. In consultation with Lorain County Public Health, the decision to require facial coverings allows us another measure to keep staff and students in the District for in-person learning. This guideline is in place until January 28, 2022. The District will communicate any adjustments as needed.

Additionally, within the last several days, there has been an update to quarantine guidelines for individuals who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19. Students and staff are able to return to school five days after symptom onset and if they no longer have major COVID-19 symptoms. An individual may return to school on day six provided he/she wears a mask through day ten. Major COVID-19 symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, chills, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, major congestion, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Please consult your physician for questions on whether or not your child should return to school.

It is our sincere hope that making these changes now will allow the District to remain open to full in-person instruction through this current case surge. Again, we are thankful for your patience and understanding during this time as we attempt to provide the best possible education for our students.”

According to the district’s data, a total of 26 students and staff members in North Ridgeville City Schools have tested positive for COVID-19 during the 2021-22 academic year.

