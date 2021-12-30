Medina County SWAT on scene of armed, barricaded person

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina County SWAT and Wadsworth PD are at the scene of a home where a man, believed to be armed, is barricaded. The home is on Water Street in Wadsworth.

According to Wadsworth PD, the situation began earlier Thursday when officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant to a man at the Water Street home.

Police are asking for people to avoid the Main/Water and Lyman/Water area until the police activity has concluded.

Further details will be released once the situation is resolved.

