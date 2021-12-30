Northeast Ohio Weather: Staying gloomy and milder than normal through New Year’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Very active pattern going on across the country right now. We are on the edge of unseasonably warm weather to the south of Ohio and unseasonable cold air west of Ohio. We stay in this regime through New Year’s Day. It will turn much colder the second half of the weekend. The atmosphere will remain full of moisture keeping us cloudy and damp. Areas of drizzle today and into this evening. High temperatures in the 40s this afternoon. We only drop to around 40 degrees tonight. Tomorrow will be cloudy with just a few light showers around. Afternoon temperatures around 50 degrees for your New Year’s Eve plans. There could be some areas of drizzle or light rain again later Friday night. A very warm Friday night for the season as we remain around 50 degrees. We are now going with a mainly dry, but cloudy New Year’s Day Saturday. Temperatures will be steady in the lower to middle 40s in the afternoon.

