Ohio to adopt new CDC quarantine guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Following the CDC’s announcement of a change in quarantine and isolation guidelines, Ohio Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and the Ohio Department of Health have announced that ODH will align with that guidance.

“Evidence shows that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to symptom onset, and in the 2-3 days after symptoms begin,” explained Dr. Vanderhoff. “The CDC’s updated quarantine and isolation guidance takes the latest science and evidence into consideration, with a focus on testing, masking, and symptom monitoring – similar to Ohio’s reduced quarantine guidelines in the state’s ‘mask to stay’ and ‘test to play’ guidance.”

The Ohio Department of Health has released a flow chart based on the CDC’s updated guidance following an exposure to someone with COVID-19. Regardless of vaccination status or symptoms, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 5 days. However, if symptoms are improving, isolation may end on the sixth day following either symptom onset or a positive COVID-19 test if the person consistently wears a mask for the next five days. The Ohio Department of Health has also updated K-12 school quarantine guidance including “mask to stay” and “test to play” timelines accordingly.

The state is still encouraging vaccinations with appointments still available statewide. Ohioans can check their eligibility and book an appointment online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-427-5634.

Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.